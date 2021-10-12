Application of the Revenue promises to bring together different access services

The Internal Revenue Service has launched an application that promises to bring together different information access services in one place. According to the agency, the program is available for cell phones and tablets, will simplify access to various services and information already offered by the Revenue. The application is available at App Store or Google Play.

Among the services available in the application are CPF, income tax declaration, process monitoring, eSocial, economic activities, as well as scheduling service and viewing the Revenue units.

It is also possible to have access to news about the IRS and contents of the IRS channel on the YouTube channel.

As it is still a first version, the Internal Revenue Service recommends keeping the IRPF, e-Social Domestic, e-Process, Electronic Request for Refund, Reimbursement or Reimbursement and Compensation Declaration (PerDcomp) applications, in addition to the Registration of People’s Economic Activities systems Physics (CAEPF) and Service Management Support System (Saga).

The expectation is that, by the end of next year, all the features of the main programs are already unified in the IRS application.

The Revenue also informed that to have access to the features of the new application, it is necessary to authenticate through the gov.br account, which provides access in a more secure and personalized way.

“By means of a Login unique in the IRS application, the taxpayer has at his disposal several functionalities of several existing IRS applications”, explained the agency.