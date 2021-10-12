Artur tests positive for Covid-19 and loses Bragantino in the coming days | Bragantino

Striker Artur, from Red Bull Bragantino, was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday, 11. The athlete was removed from the squad and will defraud Massa Bruta in the coming days, starting with the match against Atlético-GO, on Tuesday Thursday, 12th, at 7pm, at Nabi Abi Chedid, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão.
Bragantino’s Artur tests positive for Covid-19 — Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino
Bragantino did not inform the name of the athlete who tested positive. He just said that the player has no symptoms and has already been removed from the squad. Earlier in the evening, Artur posted on a social network saying he was diagnosed with Covid-19, is fine and is isolated at home.
Artur, from Bragantino, publishes after being diagnosed with Covid-19 — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The athlete was not related to the match against Atlético-GO. Those listed by Bragantino were:
- GOALKEEPERS: Cleiton and Julio Cesar;
- FOLLOWERS: Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz, Léo Realpe and Natan;
- SIDE: Aderlan, Edimar, Luan Cândido, Weverson and Weverton;
- SOCKS: Cristiano, Emi Martinez, Eric Ramires, Jadsom, Pedrinho and Praxedes;
- ATTACKERS: Alerrandro, Cuello, Gabriel Novaes, Gonzalo, Helinho and Ytalo.
In addition to Artur, the other absentees for the match against Atlético-GO are: Lucas Evangelista (injury to the adductor in the right thigh), Raul (recovering from knee surgery), Bruno Tubarão (ankle injury), Vitinho (edema in the thigh), Leandrinho (began transition after muscle discomfort in the thigh) and Rafael (began transition after injury in the right thigh).
Compared to the starting lineup in the match against Palmeiras, Bragantino should have two changes. Léo Ortiz, recovered from pain in his thigh, should return to the starting lineup in place of Natan. In attack, Helinho is the likely replacement for Arthur. Thus, the likely escalation of Gross Mass is: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Luan Cândido; Jadsom, Eric Ramires and Praxedes; Helinho, Cuello and Ytalo.
