As in the professional, Flamengo and Atlético-MG lead the Under-20 Brasileirão – Flamengo

PHOTO: GILVAN DE SOUZA / FLAMENGO

The 2021 Brasileirão is reaching its final stretch and drawing up for a title dispute between Flamengo and Atlético-MG. Coincidentally, the two clubs also stand out in the national tournament in the youth categories. That’s because, in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, the team from Minas leads the competition, followed by Rubro-Negro.

However, Mengo still has a game in hand and can overtake their rival, ending the first phase in the lead. Atlético-MG has 37 points in 19 duels, while Fla has 36 in 18 games. As the regulation foresees a single round, the 20 teams play against all of them only once, and the Minas Gerais team needs to cheer against Clube da Gávea. In professional terms, in turn, Rubro-Negro is 11 points behind their direct opponent in the fight for the title, 42 against 53.

Last Saturday (09), Mengão defeated Chapecoense away from home by 3-1 with goals from Pedro Arthur, Thiaguinho and Matheus França. The latter, despite being part of the under-17 team, was called to the top category and kept up his good performance. The player even renewed his contract with Flamengo with a million dollar fine.

Now, Fla faces Athletico this Tuesday (12), away from home, for the last round of the first phase of the Brasileirão U-20, at 15:15 (GMT). As the top eight qualify for the quarter-finals, the team is already guaranteed in the next phase, but a simple victory leaves the Garotos do Ninho in the lead of the tournament.