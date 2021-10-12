Assault victim is saved from shooting by a Moto G5 in Brazil

Many people often joke that old “brick” cell phones could break the floor instead of having their screens cracked in a fall. But the truth is that many smartphones have a very robust construction. Some can even withstand bullets.

That’s what happened last week right here in Brazil: an unidentified robbery victim escaped being seriously injured after approaching the criminal thanks to her cell phone. The heroic Moto G5 managed to stop the bullet, which resided in the hip.

Interestingly, Motorola’s smartphone had a protective Hulk cover. Fortunately, the projectile did not touch the victim’s body, but the cell phone did not survive the damage. The impact shattered the screen, and the pressure was enough for even the rear to be slightly puffed out.

And the patient who was admitted to the ER after being shot in a robbery and the bullet ended up in his cell phone!!!

Detail for the cell phone cover. pic.twitter.com/EUoyN0LMoH — Pedro Carvalho (@Oparbento1) October 7, 2021

The account of the episode is by doctor Pedro Carvalho, who attended the victim at the University Hospital of Petrolina, in Pernambuco. Complaining of hip pain, the professional expected the worst after hearing about the incident, and was surprised to note that the cell phone prevented any punctures.

Smartphones that have saved lives

The offender has not yet been located, and the victim has been released after palliative care. The case went viral on the doctor’s social network, who reported the curious service last October 7th.

The circumstances of the Petrolina robbery have not yet been fully elucidated. According to the Daily Mail, law enforcement authorities have not confirmed whether they will pursue the investigation.

Remember that the Moto G5 is a relatively old cell phone, and its construction less concerned with thickness and design may have been crucial in giving the necessary resistance to “hold” the bullet.

This, however, is not the first time that a cell phone has saved the life of someone in danger. Despite some occurrences of the smartphone being the cause of accidents, the devices have already starred in other acts of heroism — at the cost of their internal circuits being shattered.

Source: Daily Mail