At the hospital, Túlio Gadêlha talks about Fátima Bernardes’ surgery: ”Another fight”

Fátima Bernardes underwent shoulder surgery; Tulio talks about the procedure

This Tuesday morning, 12, Tullius Gadelha (33) made an update of the health status of Fatima Bernardes (59), who had to undergo shoulder surgery!

With a click in the hospital, the professor and deputy said that the journalist was complaining of pain in the area and that the procedure was to put the tendon in its proper place. According to him, recovery is the hardest part.

“One more surgery. One more fight. She complained of pain in her shoulder and more and more limited movements. We did the exams and found that she had torn a rotator cuff tendon, which acts on the mobility of the shoulder joint. Nothing too serious. For a person who is so active, who dances and works out, this can happen. There is a natural wear and tear”, explained.

And, he continued: “The surgery is to put the tendon in place and be able to return to physical activity, without pain. Recovery is the hardest part.”

In the end, Túlio stated that he will be by his girlfriend’s side and that they are in prayer for everything to go well: “During this period, she will be on sick leave. And I will be here, taking care of her and working from home. We are confident, in prayer”, ended.

Fátima Bernardes will leave the ‘Encounter’ in October

It is worth pointing out that Globo TV station issued a statement to talk about the journalist’s removal due to surgery.

“Fátima Bernardes will have an operation — a shoulder arthroscopy, to recover a tendon — in October. With that, she will be away from the Meeting for approximately four weeks. During this period, the morning will be presented by Manoel Soares and Patrícia Poeta”, announced the Rio station.

