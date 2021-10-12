Athaíde is arrested and Lourenço arrives at the end of the party

In the next chapters of grab hold, Arlete’s (Elizabeth Savala) testimony turned out to be extremely surprising to the police, mainly because they’ve now made a breakthrough in an investigation.

At first, Júlio’s mother (Thiago Martins) was living trapped in her past, as she knew she was wrong. After thinking a lot, she talked to her son and told her that she had a big mistake, since she had covered up a crime. Right after unburdening herself, the girl says she wants to go to the police.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Arlete there, Arlete went through a large round of questions from the police and investigators, who were shocked to realize that she was talking about the death of Mirella (Marina Rigueira). During the questions, they ended up discovering that Athaíde (Reginaldo Faria) was involved.

The retiree was among the people who altered the death report, all to hide that the accident was actually a crime. A little later, the police arrive at the house of Maria Pia’s father (Mariana Santos) to arrest him, as well as Lourenço (Romulo Arantes) who also arrives for the same. “You arrived late, Lourenço…”, he claims.

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of Pega Pega’s chapters.

Check out the summary of the chapters from other TV soap operas.