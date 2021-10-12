Athlete Carol Solberg criticizes Bolsonaro live | Sport Brazil | Online Diary

Carol Solberg detonated President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) live on SporTV last Saturday (9). The interview took place after the player, partner of Bárbara Seixas, beat the duo Vitória and Andressa in the Brazilian Circuit.

In an interview after the match, the player lamented the more than 600,000 deaths by Covid-19 in Brazil, a number reached on Friday (8/10), and criticized the president’s decision to veto the bill that allowed the distribution free pads for low-income youth and homeless women.

“We completed 600,000 deaths for Covid yesterday. Tournaments cannot happen without us talking about it. We have a president who is still advocating early treatment at this point in the championship. This is very serious,” said Carol.

The athlete extended her criticisms of President Jair Bolsonaro beyond the coronavirus health crisis: “This week, we saw the president vetoing the free distribution of tampons for girls in vulnerable situations. I’m proud of so many things about Brazil, but it hurts me a lot to see this moment”.

Carol Solberg is giant pic.twitter.com/iIKk9NwS90 — Mines (@minasdazoeira) October 10, 2021

It is not the first time, however, that the president has been the target of criticism from Carol. In September 2020, Solberg shouted “out Bolsonaro!” after a valid match for the first stage of the Brazilian Circuit.

Due to the attitude, Solberg was denounced by the assistant attorney of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for volleyball, Wagner Dantas. The athlete was punished with a warning in the first instance, but appealed. Thus, by 5 votes to 4, the full court chose to review the previous decision and acquitted it.

This Saturday, in the sands of Urca, where the second stage of the Brazilian Circuit takes place, in Rio de Janeiro, Carol once again expressed the importance of athletes, as they position themselves on the current situation in the country: “I love being here playing. But I get on the court and I’m not oblivious to everything that’s going on. I’m here as a citizen, as an athlete. So, it’s been a really tough time.” She ended the interview wishing solidarity with the families who lost “loves and partners” to Covid-19.