Atlético gets two reinforcements for the game against Santos, at Mineirão – Sports

Atlético will have two reinforcements for the game this Wednesday (13th), at 7 pm, against Santos, in Mineirão, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. On Monday (11), Galo’s medical department informed that right-back Mariano and forward Savarino are back to participate in training with the rest of the squad.

Mariano had been injured in the 1-0 victory over Internacional, on the last day, at Gigante da Pampulha. He left the field with a pain in his thigh, but he’s recovered.

Pedro Souza / Athletic Mariano returns to coach Cuca’s plans for the Brazilian Championship

Savarino, on the other hand, had been doing muscle strengthening, after getting rid of a problem in his right thigh and having participated in two duels after his recovery, against Palmeiras, at Libertadores, and Colorado, at the Brazilian Nationals.

Leader of the championship, with 53 points, Galo tries to maintain or expand the advantage of 11 over Flamengo, currently in second place.

