Audi A4 should be Germany’s last car with a combustion engine

Considered one of Audi’s most classic cars, the A4 sedan will get a new version in 2023, but the engine will not yet be electric, as has been speculated. Oliver Hoffman, head of technical development for the brand, revealed in an interview to Auto Express magazine what the plan for the model is.

“Development of the next generation A4 is underway. We will be offering this car and the A6 for many years to come. Production of the latest new combustion engine model will start in 2025 and end with a normal life cycle in 2033. But we’re going to release some models long before.”

According to Hoffman, the model that will hit the market in 2023 will use the same MLB platform as the current generation. Although it contains more electrification, including hybrids and plug-in, it will have under the hood the new combustion engine — gasoline and diesel. This, according to the executive, will be “the best that Audi has ever launched” and will mark the farewell towards the electric.

And the electric one?

Audi’s plans to electrify the entire fleet from 2026 may or may not include the A4 sedan. If this happens, however, he will no longer use the MLB platform, as he would need to give up a lot of space to accommodate the batteries for that. The idea, perhaps, is to adopt something that already exists within the group’s partner brands.



“We are very happy to have a strong partnership within the group, such as Porsche for PPE [plataforma ], Volkswagen for MEB [plataforma] and our own platform, MLB. We have the power to develop and produce dedicated platforms for most technologies,” said Hoffman.

While the A4 is 100% electric, the idea is to give the sedan an electric range of about 100 kilometers in future hybrids, with a 48-volt system. This will allow the A4 chassis to remain unchanged and faithful to its current proportions, even maintaining the wheelbase.

Source: Auto Express