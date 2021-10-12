Average price of ethanol rises in 17 states and in the DF and retreats in 7, says ANP – Época Negócios

+



Gasoline was more competitive than ethanol in all states and the Federal District last week (Photo: Pa Media via BBC News)

Average prices for hydrated ethanol rose in 17 states and the Federal District in the week between October 3 and 9, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) compiled by AE-Taxas. In another 7 states, prices retreated. The price in Amapá remained stable and it was not possible to calculate the variation in Roraima because there was no survey in the state in the previous week.

In posts surveyed by the ANP across the country, the average price of ethanol rose 0.82% in the week compared to the previous one, from R$ 4.736 to R$ 4.775 per liter. In São Paulo, the main producer and consumer state, with more evaluated posts, the average price of hydrated was R$ 4.564 per liter, up 0.57% from the previous week. The minimum price registered for the week for ethanol at a gas station was R$ 4.09 a liter, in São Paulo, and the lowest average price in the state, R$ 4.519, was registered in Mato Grosso.

The maximum price of BRL 7,099 a liter was verified at a service station in Rio Grande do Sul. The highest average price in the state was also in Rio Grande do Sul, at BRL 6.245. In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country rose 3.56%. The state with the highest increase in the period was Rio de Janeiro, where the liter rose 8.44% in the month. In the weekly calculation, the biggest price increase was also observed in Rio de Janeiro, with an advance of 4.24%, to R$ 5.856 per liter.

Gasoline was more competitive than ethanol in all states and in the Federal District last week, shows a survey by the ANP compiled by AE-Taxas. The criteria consider that ethanol from sugarcane or corn, as it has a lower calorific value, has a cap price of 70% for the petroleum product at gas stations to be considered advantageous. In the average of the stations surveyed in the country, ethanol is at a parity of 78.06% compared to gasoline. The survey only partially captured the effect of the readjustment of gasoline in refineries by Petrobras, since the new prices took effect on October 9th , last day of data collection.