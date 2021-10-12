Azul’s flight to the US returns to origin and is followed by fire engines

Airbus A330 with registration PR-AIZ, involved in the incident





An Airbus A330 from Azul Linhas Aéreas that was on an international passenger flight had to return to origin and land in an emergency, after technical problems in the aircraft, and was followed by firefighters, according to the video available in this article.

The incident occurred with the aircraft registered under the registration PR-AIZ when it was flying AD-8704, which departed from Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States, in the night between Sunday, day October 10th, and this Monday, 11.

According to information from the G1 portal and also from the RadarBox flight tracking platform, the aircraft took off at 23:44 (local time) from Viracopos International Airport on runway 15 with 134 passengers and 13 crew members.

However, while still climbing, at around 24,000 feet, the aircraft made a turn towards Campinas, having declared an emergency to the Air Traffic Control (ATC). After about 50 minutes of flight, the aircraft landed again at the Campinas airport.

Trajectory of the aircraft involved in the incident – ​​Image: RadarBox





All passengers were safely disembarked, being accommodated in a hotel, with all expenses borne by the airline, as provided for by ANAC rules.

In a statement, Azul Linhas Aéreas said that “regrets any inconvenience caused and highlights that actions like this are necessary to ensure the safety of its operations.” The company did not comment on the problems that caused the aircraft to return to the airport of origin, having only stated that they were due to technical problems.

Data from the RadarBox platform shows that the Airbus A330neo registered under the registration PR-ANW was flying AD-9704 to Fort Lauderdale at the time this publication was being written, so it is possibly a service to take affected passengers to the destiny.

A video published by the “Golf Oscar Romeo“ channel, AEROIN’s partner on YouTube and which maintains a camera with live images from the airport in Campinas, shows the aircraft taking off at the end of the night and also the arrival after the return, with some vehicles of firefighters following her after landing:

Those who followed the communication frequency at that moment could hear the pilot telling the control tower that the landing happened without any abnormality. Then the air traffic controller said that the fire engines would follow the aircraft to the apron for safety and the pilot then said that if there was any abnormality in the landing gear, he would stop the aircraft for an inspection to be carried out. .

Soon after, the emergency call was canceled and the aircraft proceeded normally to the apron of the International Airport of Viracopos. The following recording was made from the audio provided by the LiveATC.net website:

Read more:



