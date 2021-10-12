Aline Riscado adopts short hair and comes back with her baptismal name, Aline Campos

Aline Scratched announced a big change in his life on the day he turns 34!

During a live on her Instagram, Aline said she is going through the biggest transformation of her life. With an eye on all the changes that the pandemic world is experiencing, the model returned to her origins and assumed her baptismal name and another look.

“My baptismal name is my strength again, the way I want to be called from now on!!! Pleasure, I’m Aline Campos, back to my roots in every way!”, she said excitedly.

– From the back, Aline Riscado shows off a ripped body with a hollow bikini: ”What a bum”

About changing her hair, she celebrated the fact that it was natural, without any kind of chemistry: “Today, my birthday, the beginning of a cycle, I also start the reunion with who I truly am!!! Today I also experience the growth of my hair free, without chemistry to straighten and with the certainty that this is the best beauty beautiful that I could have, my truth!! The cut came to seal all this courage to assume who I really am, with the certainty that, no matter what the eyes see, without feeling it, everything is an illusion.”

Aline Riscado enjoys waterfall and shows off an absurd body in a bikini

Recently, the actress and model made the audience happy with her on social networks with a breathtaking photo.

Check out a few clicks of Aline Riscado’s change, now Aline Campos:



reproduction



reproduction





Last accessed: 12 Oct 2021 – 15:05:25 (401916).