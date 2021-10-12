Bahia x Palmeiras: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

The game on Tuesday will mark the return of the fans to Bahia stadiums. The release took place last Friday with the possibility of having 30% of the stadium’s total capacity. In the case of Fonte Nova, the capacity considered is 46 thousand people, thus 13,800 fans will be allowed.

In addition to the fans’ return, Bahia has another motivation for the match. In the fight against relegation, Tricolor had the debut of coach Guto Ferreira in the last round. And on the right foot: a 2-0 victory over Athletico-PR, away from home. Now, the Tricolor seeks to hit a straight to leave the Z-4.

Palmeiras goes to Salvador trying to recover in the Brazilian Championship. With only four points gained from the 18 played in the second round, Verdão saw Atlético-MG take the lead in the competition and now seeks to touch the Minas Gerais club again – the difference is 14 points.

Streaming: The TV Globo shows the match, with narration by Cleber Machado and comments by Casagrande and Roque Junior, with Salvio Spinola at Central do Apito. In Premiere, the narration will be by Henrique Guide, with comments by Mauricio Noriega and Pedrinho, with Sandro Meira Ricci at Central.

Bahia – Technician: Guto Ferreira

Although he counts on Lucas Araújo’s return from suspension, Guto Ferreira should keep the starting lineup that beat Athletico-PR in the last round. The coach is also awaiting the situation of striker Rodallega, who has not had his medical problem disclosed.

Bahia’s probable lineup has: Danilo Fernandes, Nino Paraíba, Gustavo Henrique, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Daniel and Mugni; Juninho Capixaba, Raí and Gilberto.

Embezzlement: Cirino and Rossi (in recovery from injury);

Hanging: Juninho Capixaba, Matheus Galdezani, Matheus Bahia, Nino Paraíba, Patrick de Lucca and Rodallega.

Palmeiras – Technician: Abel Ferreira

The coach has several embezzlements to scale the team, but on the other hand he has the returns of Felipe Melo and Gabriel Menino, who were suspended. The main doubts are in attack, with Wesley, Ron, Gabriel Veron, Deyverson and Luiz Adriano fighting for vacancies in the offensive sector.

The probable line-up of Palmeiras: Jailson, Gabriel Menino, Luan, Renan and Jorge; Felipe Melo, Patrick de Paula, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Wesley and Ron.

Embezzlement: Danilo (canelite), Gustavo Gómez (summoned), Joaquín Piquerez (summoned), Marcos Rocha (injury to the right thigh), Mayke (surgery on the knee), Weverton (summoned) and Zé Rafael (trauma to the right ankle).

Hanging: Deyverson and Ze Rafael.

