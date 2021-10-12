Bahia x Palmeiras: where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão, arbitration and squads

In a match valid for the 26th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Bahia and Palmeiras face off this Tuesday (12), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador-BA.

In third place by Brasileirão with 39 points, Verdão comes from a defeat by 4-2 against Red Bull Bragantino at Allianz Parque, and has not won for four games in the competition. Bahia, in turn, occupies the 16th position of the national tournament with 26 points conquered and, in the last round, won Athletico-PR by 2-0, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba-PR.

ARENA FONTE NOVA WILL HAVE RETURN OF THE FANS IN THE MATCH AGAINST VERDÃO; GUTO FERREIRA PREMIERE AT HOME

The duel this Tuesday (12) will mark the reunion of the fans with the Bahia team. About 13,800 tickets were made available, according to the 30% of the stadium’s total capacity allowed. The presentation of the complete Covid-19 vaccination card will be required to enter the Arena. All entries are being marketed over the internet.

The match also marks the debut of Guto Ferreira as principal in charge of Bahia. The coach arrived at the club last week and led the team in the victory over Athletico-PR away from home.

FELIPE MELO AND GABRIEL BOY RETURN AFTER SUSPENSION



After completing automatic suspension for the third yellow card in the match against Red Bull Bragantino, Felipe Melo and Gabriel Menino returned, trained normally and should be listed for the duel in Salvador.

On the other hand, Mayke, Marcos Rocha, Danilo and Zé Rafael fulfilled their treatment schedules at the Health and Performance Nucleus, and must be embezzled.

Schedule, transmission, arbitration, probable escalations: the data from Bahia x Palmeiras

Date: October 12, 2021, Tuesday;

Time: 9:30 pm (Brasilia time);

Location: Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador-BA;

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel – SC

Assistants: Henrique Neu Ribeiro – SC and Éder Alexandre – SC

VAR: Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima – RS, Lucio Beiersdorf Flor – RS and Sergio Cristiano Nascimento – RJ

Streaming:

– Rede Globo (open TV for the states of SP, BA, RS, PR, GO, TO, MT, MS, SE, AL, PE, RN, CE, MA, AM, RO, RR, AC and AP);

– Premiere (pay-per-view for all of Brazil);

– TNT (pay TV for all of Brazil, except BA);

– TNT Sports Stadium and HBO MAX (streaming app).

BAHIA: Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Gustavo Henrique, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Daniel, Juninho Capixaba and Lucas Mugni; Gilberto and Raí Nascimento. Technician: Guto Ferreira

Embezzlement: Conti, Rodallega, Marcelo Cirino and Rossi (injured);

Suspended: Nobody;

Hanging: Juninho Capixaba, Matheus Galdezani, Matheus Bahia, Nino Paraíba, Patrick de Lucca and Rodallega.

Return from suspension: Lucas Araújo (3rd yellow).

PALM TREES: Jailson; Gabriel Menino, Luan, Renan and Jorge; Felipe Melo, Patrick de Paula and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Wesley. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Weverton (Brazilian Team); Gustavo Gómez (Paraguay Team); Piquerez (Uruguay Team); Danilo, Zé Rafael, Marcos Rocha and Mayke (injured);

Suspended: Nobody;

Hanging: Zé Rafael and Deyverson;

Return from suspension: Felipe Melo and Gabriel Menino (both for 3rd yellow card);