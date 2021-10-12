Bahia’s last game with the public had 29 thousand people, double round and Rodriguinho’s debut; remember | bahia

After a little over a year and seven months of silence and emptiness, Bahia finds the warmth of its fans again this Tuesday, at Arena Fonte Nova. At 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), Tricolor receives Palmeiras in the match that marks the return of the fans to Bahia stadiums.

After such a long hiatus, the ge remembers the last contact between players and fans. By the way, an intense encounter and more than three hours of football. On March 7, 2020, Bahia had a double round schedule at Arena Fonte Nova.

– It happened in the under-20 time, juniors. But the two for the professional, the first time – said Gilberto at the time.

That day, the fans watched the first team win 1-0 over Confiança, in the Northeast Cup (remember on here real time) – own goal scored by Matheus Mancini. Afterwards, the aspiring team took the field for the Bahia Championship and was 0-0 with Doce Mel (Look on here).

From the Bahia team that played or stayed on the bench against Confiança, six players remain in the current squad: Juninho Capixaba, Rossi, Gilberto, Rodriguinho, Nino Paraíba and Daniel. The last three were reservations at the time.

Bahia went to the field with: Anderson; João Pedro, Wanderson, Juninho and Juninho Capixaba; Flavio and Gregore; Elber Rossi [Arthur Caíque], Clayson [Rodriguinho] and Gilberto [Fernandão]. The coach was Roger Machado.

The aspiring team was led by Dado Cavalcanti and had in the cast Mateus Claus, Matheus Teixeira and Edson, who are currently in the main team. The team played that game with: Matthew Claus; Lepu, Fábio Alemão, Anderson and Mayk; Edson, Regis Tosatti [Gabriel] Esteves and Arthur Rezende; Gustavo [Fessin] and Saldanha [Caíque].

The match marked Rodriguinho’s debut for Bahia. The club’s hottest signing at the time, the midfielder entered the second half in place of Clayson and left a good impression in the first minutes of contact with the crowd, with movement and submissions.

Rodriguinho, currently, is Guto Ferreira’s team reserve. The shirt 10 is the team’s second top scorer for the season, with nine goals. He has five assists.

Bahia was going through an irregular phase: they had been eliminated in the first phase of the Copa do Brasil for River-PI and also lost a classic to Vitória, in the Copa do Nordeste. Still, the team was deputy leader of its group in the regional. The aspiring team was going through a more relaxed moment and led Baianão.