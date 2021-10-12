BC will do ‘whatever it can’ to ensure inflation on target in 2022, says director – 10/11/2021 – Market

The director of International Affairs and Corporate Risk Management at the BC (Central Bank), Fernanda Guardado, said this Monday (11) that the monetary authority will do “whatever it can” to bring inflation to the target in 2022. The statement took place during a virtual event held by the IIF (Institute of International Finance).

“We will do what we can to bring inflation to the target,” he said.

Fernanda assessed that inflationary pressure in Brazil is more concentrated in items such as food and electricity.

According to her, the increase in these prices is usually more temporary, although the current shock is taking longer than initially expected.

The financial market rose, for the 12th consecutive week, the estimate for the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) in 2022, points out the most recent edition of the Focus bulletin, released this Monday by BC. The expected rise went from 4.14% to 4.17%.

The projection is above the center of the inflation target for next year, but still within the tolerance range. In 2022, the center of the target is 3.5%. The tolerance range is between 2% and 5%.

Inflationary pressure gained momentum throughout the pandemic. In September, the IPCA broke the double-digit symbolic barrier for the 12-month period. The indicator reached 10.25%, the biggest change since February 2016 (10.36%), according to data released on Friday (8) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

The IPCA accumulated until September is almost double the ceiling of the inflation target pursued by the BC in 2021. The ceiling is 5.25% this year. The center is 3.75%.

BC president Roberto Campos Neto projected on the 4th that inflation would reach its peak in September by the IPCA. “September should be the peak of inflation in 12 months. We understand that there is an element of greater persistence and, therefore, we are being more incisive in terms of interest,” he said at the time.

Campos Neto spoke about the subject again on Friday (8), when Petrobras announced a 7.2% readjustment in the prices of gasoline and cooking gas at refineries. In the BC president’s view, the rise in gas prices should reflect further deterioration in market inflation expectations.

“Brazil took a big leap [nas expectativas de inflação] when we look to 2021, and it’s likely to get worse with the announcement of an increase in gas today. [sexta-feira]”, observed Campos Neto, during an online event promoted by Itaú BBA.