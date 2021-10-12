Bia Haddad beats Pliskova, takes biggest win of her career, advances at Indian Wells | sneakers

Historic day for Brazilian tennis. This Monday (11), Bia Haddad won the biggest victory of a Brazilian woman in the Open Era. Currently ranked 115th and playing the tournament as a lucky loser – she was eliminated in the last quali round and entered due to a forfeit – she beat Czech Karolina Pliskova, world number 3 and main favorite for the WTA 1000 title in Indian Wells for 2 sets to 0, partial 6/3 and 7/5, in 2:04 of the match.

Interestingly, the greatest triumph of a tennis player in the country before this one was also of Bia Haddad. In 2019, she knocked out American Sloane Stephens, at that time the world’s top 4, at the Acapulco WTA. Qualified for the round of 16 at Indian Wells, a tournament that she returned to play after three years, the Brazilian, who has also guaranteed her return to the top 100, will now face Anett Kontaveit (#20), from Estonia.

With the wind making playing conditions difficult at Indian Wells, Pliskova took too long to get into the game and got off to a bad start. Meanwhile, Bia Haddad was steadier and knew how to use variations very well to further complicate the main favorite for the tournament title. After a start with breaks for both sides, the Brazilian managed to confirm her service, held the pressure when the Czech went up and, with another break in the last game, closed in 6/3 to start ahead in the duel.

The panorama remained in the second half, with the two tennis players trading breaks and the Brazilian trying to increase the advantage on the scoreboard, but suffering with a greater consistency of Pliskova in the return games. The large number of breaks continued – there were eight in total – and Bia Haddad came to serve for the victory in the ninth game, but saw the Czech react again and leave everything the same.

