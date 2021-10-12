Bia Haddad Maia makes history, defeats Pliskova and goes to the round of 16

Bia Haddad became the first Brazilian in 31 years to reach the round of 16 of a WTA 1000 by beating Pliskova, who was number 1 in the world.

The Brazilian Bia Haddad Maia made history this Monday by beating Karolina Pliskova by 2 sets to 0, partial 6-3 and 7-5, in the third round of Indian Wells’ WTA 1000.

The 25-year-old Brazilian, number 115 in the ranking and who was already 58th, thus eliminates Pliskova, seed number 1 in the tournament and current number 3 in the WTA ranking.

Pliskova has already reached two career Grand Slam finals, including Wimbledon this year.

In this way, Bia Haddad Maia becomes the first Brazilian in history to reach the round of 16 at Indian Wells.

It is the first time that a Brazilian has reached the round of 16 of a WTA 1000 since Dadá Vieira, in Rome in 1990.

Bia Haddad Maia also becomes the first Brazilian in history to beat a tennis player in the top 3 of the WTA ranking.

In the only encounter between the two before this second, Pliskova had won.

In the round of 16, the Brazilian will face Anett Kontaveit, from Estonia, who passed Bianca Andreescu in the third round.

The Brazilian only managed to enter the main draw as “lucky loser”, as she had lost in the last almost of the qualifying tournament. She counted on Nadia Podoroska’s withdrawal to enter the tournament.