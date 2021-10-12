Bia Haddad will return to the top 100 with margin for much more – 10/12/2021

Until a few days ago, Indian Wells seemed to have an unhappy ending for Beatriz Haddad Maia. The Brazilian, currently number 115 in the world, lost in the qualifying to American guest Usue Maitane Arconada (#189), who made 4/6, 6/4 and 6/0. A tire in the third that left the 25-year-old paulista shaken – as she herself revealed later.

Then came a gift from the tennis gods. A couple of folds opened up the chance for Bia to enter the main draw. And not only that: as the last abandon came from a seed, she would debut in the second round and against the Egyptian Mayar Sherif, (#72). A dream opportunity that the Brazilian did not miss. He won 6/3 and 6/0, this time with a tire in his favor and that gave him another rare chance: facing seed number 1 in a tournament of the WTA 1000 series.

In front of Karolina Pliskova, on a windy day, Bia understood the situation and did what she needed to. He put the ball in court and saw his rival, impatient and imprecise, miss more. He made 6/3 and 7/5 in a game of 13 service breaks, advancing to round of 16 at Indian Wells and virtually guaranteeing a place in the top 100 starting next Monday, when the WTA will update its rankings. And even if an unlikely combination of results leaves São Paulo out of 100 for another week, it’s almost impossible for her to close the season out of that group.

In addition to the spot in the Australian Open (automatic for the first 108 in the ranking), which will be his first main slam draw since 2019, when he was suspended for doping, or even the biggest victory of his career (considering the opponent’s ranking), the even more important is to see that Bia returns to the elite with room for more. Her sneakers today are still not the same as when she was in the top 60 in 2017. Her serve leaves a lot to be desired – and it wasn’t just the wind that caused her problems against Pliskova – and earns her few “free” points at that level (top 100). Besides, Bia still lives here and there days of a lot of irregularity in the backcourt.

The good thing is that Bia seems to know what needs to be done. And more: everyone knows and has seen in the past that the Brazilian can do more on the court. And even more: she doesn’t run away from work. A combination of factors that usually bring good things. Let’s wait.

Things I think I think:

– ESPN’s tremendous vacillation cut the end of Haddad Maia v Pliskova’s second set to show the ESPN League. Even though there was a contractual need to interrupt the broadcast in the event of a third set, she was a Brazilian with a chance to win the biggest victory of her career. And with advantage in the partial. Waiting for the end of the set was a minimum given the size of the occasion – even if the quality of the match wasn’t terribly high.

– Yes, the rest of the match was shown on Star+, but it doesn’t fit the justification. This is an extra service, charged separately.

– Criticism of those who deserve it, and the same praise. The Nardini-Meligeni duo treated Bia’s victory with the necessary sobriety. They gave due importance to the feat, especially at this point in the São Paulo career, but did not exaggerate, making it seem that the Brazilian had played an exceptional game. Bia had her merits, of course, and the ESPN duo knew how to recognize it. But no swag beyond the point. Congratulations to the pair.