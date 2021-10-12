Bia takes down Pliskova in the biggest victory of her career

Bia also achieves the biggest victory for Brazilian women’s tennis in terms of ranking Photo: BNP Paribas Open

Indian Wells (USA) – Monday was historic for Brazilian women’s tennis with the biggest victory of Beatriz Haddad Maia’s career. After joining as lucky-loser in WTA 1000 of Indian Wells and debuting with a victory in the main draw, Bia beat the Czech Karolina Pliskova, number 3 in the world and main seed of the tournament, by 6/3 and 7/5 in 2:01 of match.

This is the second win against top 10 in Bia’s career, who had defeated then-fourth-placed Sloane Stephens on the hard floor of Acapulco in 2019. Two other tennis players in the country had beaten top 5 opponents, Andrea Vieira against Helena Sukova on Hamburg clay in 1989 and Niege Dias over Claudia Kohde-Kilsch on 1986 Fed Cup.

The No.1 seed is out 😮 World No.115 Beatriz Haddad Maia upsets Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the last 16! #BNPPO21 pic.twitter.com/KNLjjL2Sbe — wta (@WTA) October 11, 2021

In addition, Bia equals the best Brazilian campaigns in tournaments equivalent to the current WTA 1000. Niege Dias reached the round of 16 in Montréal in 1987. Three years later, in 1990, Andrea Vieira repeated the campaign on clay in Rome.

Bia’s next opponent at Indian Wells will be the Estonian Anett Kontaveit, number 20 in the world and unbeaten for eight games on the circuit, coming from a title in Ostrava. Kontaveit eliminated on Monday the current champion Bianca Andreescu, 21st in the ranking and current champion of the tournament, by 7/6 (7-5) and 6/3. Andreescu defended just 65 of the thousand points he scored in 2019 and will suffer a sharp drop in the rankings on November 8, when Indian Wells points fall.

Kontaveit cruises on in California 😎 The No.18 seed overcomes defending champ Andreescu to advance to the fourth round. The Estonian, who owns two hard-court titles this season, is on an 8-match win streak 👀 #BNPPO21 pic.twitter.com/qb7embJmiq — wta (@WTA) October 11, 2021

The Indian Wells round of 16 campaign is yielding 140 ranking points for Bia, 20 for the quali debut victory and another 120 for the main draw results. She has 18 points to discard from her 16th and last valid ranking result. The current 115th in the ranking should return to the group of the 100 best in the world and has 58th place as the best career mark, reached in September 2017 and repeated at the beginning of the following year.

Bia has 66 wins in the year, considering all levels of competition on the circuit, including qualifiers, and has already won five tournament titles from the International Federation. At the beginning of the season, the 25-year-old paulista occupied only 359th place in the ranking.

Brazilian adapted better to wind and slow conditions

Since the beginning of the match, Bia proved to be better adapted to windy conditions and the slower court floor, which makes it difficult for the chances of defining the points. In this situation, the Brazilian tried to be more patient from the backcourt and make the Czech always have to throw an extra ball.

The first three games of the match had breaks, until the Brazilian managed to confirm the service and score 3/1 on the scoreboard. Even facing four other break-points in the partial, the left-hander from São Paulo managed to maintain the advantage and put pressure on different serve games for the Czech Republic. Pliskova made seven double faults in the first set and only won 18% of the points when he depended on the second serve, thus allowing another break at the end of the set.

Bia opened the lead at the start of the second set and started with 2/0, winning eight of the first eleven points. However, the end had a streak of eight consecutive service breaks. The Brazilian came to lead by 3/1, 4/2 and 5/3, but could not sustain the lead, even at the time of serving for the game. Afterwards, Pliskova was able to confirm the serve for the first time on the set to make 5/5. Two games later, the Brazilian reached two match-points in her opponent’s serve. Pliskova saved the first with a great serve and the first ball with the forehand, but Bia took the second chance to score the biggest victory of her career.

Pliskova finished the game with more winners, 24 to 19, but made 42 unforced mistakes against Bia’s only 18 in the match. The game had a total of 13 service breaks, eight for the Brazilian. And the two players created a total of 28 break-points, 14 for each. The Czech’s 12 double faults in the match are also noteworthy.