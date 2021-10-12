Bianca Andrade closes water park for her 2-month-old son: “chefinho”

Digital influencer Bianca Andrade surprised her by showing up with the baby in a famous park

the digital influencer Bianca Andrade, Boca Rosa, made a big splash by showing her son’s first trip. Little Cris is about to turn three months old. The baby is the result of your relationship with the influencer Fred, from the Unencumbered channel. It is worth remembering that in addition to working with the internet, Bianca is also a businesswoman and former participant of Big Brother Brasil.

The couple is enjoying some sunny days with their son in Fortaleza, Ceará. This, in fact, is the first trip of little Cris. As soon as they landed in the city, the family was received with a beautiful tribute. In the place where they will be staying, there was a sign to welcome the baby and photos of the trio.

This Monday (11), Bianca Andrade enchanted! The ex-BBB published a photo in a very famous water park in the region. At the click, Cris is inside a swimming pool, surrounded by slides and on Mom’s lap. The little boy wears an all blue beach outfit.

But what left fans even more surprised was the fact that the couple closed the park just for their son! During the early hours of the day, the place did not receive visitors and was exclusive to Cris and his famous daddies.

“King Cris didn’t have @beachpark just for him, right? Our baby’s first trip and it’s obvious that we chose Fortaleza! What a wonderful week! Too happy! The morning was just for him! It’s the Almighty Boss, really!”, he celebrated Bianca Andrade, on your social networks.

Netizens were impressed and filled the post with comments. “What a delight, really, little boss!”, said a female follower. Another said: “this baby is awesome!”. And another joked: “and this face of someone who got a park just for him, with only two months?! How much power!”.

A fan melted for the baby: “my heart can’t take so much cuteness”. Another declared: “I lived to see Bianca being a big mother”. While another confessed: “I don’t have the maturity for this beauty! This Cris is too chic, guys.”

