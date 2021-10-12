Bil says he didn’t want to kiss Karol Conká and cites trauma

Last night, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Arcrebiano and Lary Bottino had a DR in the headquarters room. In the chat, the girl said she was bothered after the ex-BBB sleep in another bed and move away from her. Bil then said he has relationship trauma on reality shows.

“It has nothing to do with each other, the game and the people,” Lary said.

Arcrebiano said that Lary, former participant of “On Vacation with the Ex” (MTV) is “confounding the realities” and that the game and personal life are, yes.

“How do you know it’s not good for you?” asked the girl.

“It must be because it’s my third experience, right. The first two were like that,” said the model. In addition to having participated in “Big Brother Brasil 21” (TV Globo), Bil also participated in “No Limite”, on the same network.

“But the two [primeiras experiências] they didn’t have me,” Lary argued.

“We get trauma, right. From the experiences we had. Do you understand? The first one was one of the worst. I really didn’t want to, and the woman kissed me by force”, replied Arcrebiano. On “BBB”, he got involved with Karol Conká.

Lary said he would never do that to the pawn.

“It’s just that you don’t know the first one. It was pretty heavy. […] But I’m fine. You’re weird,” finished Bil.

The Farm 2021: The pedestrians who have already won the fire test in the reality show

1 / 4 1st winner: Bil Araújo A Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo won the first fire test of the season Play/Playplus two / 4 2nd winner: Rico Melquiades A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades won the second test of fire in the reality show Play/Playplus 3 / 4 3rd winner: Mileide Mihaile The Farm 2021: Mileide gains Trial of Fire and grants the power of the red flame Play/PlayPlus 4 / 4 3rd winner: Bil Araújo The Farm 2021: Bil is the winner of the Trial of Fire Play/PlayPlus