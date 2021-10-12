Billionaires ‘Bullshit’: Elon Musk mocks Jeff Bezos’ post and sends second-place medal emoji | Technology

Billionaire and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, tweaked his space race competitor Jeff Bezos on Twitter. In the publication, Musk mocks the fact that the founder of Amazon to be in second place in the ranking of the richest in the world from the American magazine Bloomberg.

It all started when Bezos posted on his profile a message with an old newspaper photo. The report said that the idea that he was pioneering a new business paradigm was nonsense.

In the post, the businessman advised people not to let anyone say “who you are” and ended by stating that “today, Amazon is one of the most successful companies in the world and revolutionized two totally different industries”.

In response, Musk published a second-place medal for Bezos.

Elon Musk was named the richest person in the world with a fortune of $222 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Ranking. Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of US$191 billion, ranks second in this category.

SpaceX’s CEO is the third person to surpass the $200 billion equity mark. The first was Bezos himself, in August 2020, followed by Bernard Arnault, executive director of LVMH, the holding that owns Louis Vuitton and Dior, in August of this year.

Despite boasting of the position, it is not fixed. In January, Amazon’s founder held the title for several days, which caused Tesla’s shares to plummet. In April, Musk was also passed by Arnault.

Frequent swapping at the top of the billionaires chart continued into August, when Musk became the second richest again, followed by Bezos. Only at the end of September did he regain the top of the rankings.

Know some fun facts about Elon Musk