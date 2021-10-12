Bisexual Superman Concerns Eduardo Bolsonaro: “Inspires Children”

Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) is uncomfortable with the bisexuality of a fictional character, the teenager Jon Kent, who assumed, in the DC Comics in the United States, his father’s place as the hero Superman.

On the day the American comic book publisher informed that the character, son of the original Superman, Clark Kent, with his eternal love, Lois Lane, is discovering that he likes to kiss girls and boys, one of the President’s heirs was to social networks to make their protest, remembering also cases of other superheroes who came out of the closet recently, such as Robin, the Batman prodigy, also from DC Comics.

“Many of these superheroes inspire teenagers and children. But the problem is the policeman’s boy, right?”, asked Eduardo Bolsonaro, taking the opportunity to complain about the criticism – including from the UN – of the opportunities in which his father showed children in uniform and holding toy guns.

See the congressman’s post this Monday night (10/11):

in networks

The revelation that Jon Kent, who was born, grew up and developed the powers inherited from his alien father over several issues of the Superman comic in the US, having taken his father’s place in the fight against crime a few months ago, was made by screenwriter Tom Taylor this Monday.

See the post: