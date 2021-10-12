Bitcoin goes to US$ 58,000, funds receive US$ 225 million and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – On a stock exchange day in Brazil, Bitcoin (BTC) continues to rise that has lasted for about three weeks and returns to touch at US$ 58,000, a level that has not been reached since May 9th. after the historic high of close to $65,000 in April.

The price was reached around 3:00 am, amended with a slight drop that takes the cryptoactive back to the range of US$ 57,113 at 7:00 am, up a slight increase of 0.6% in the day and 15.6% in the week.

According to investment firm CoinShares, the new high coincides once again with the increase in the pace of buying shares in Bitcoin funds, products that are often used by institutional capital to gain exposure to this asset class.

On the other hand, the positive movement does not reach other cryptocurrencies better positioned in the ranking by market value, with Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) experiencing losses this morning.

The worst hit at the moment, however, is the undiscovered Arweave (AR), which powers a decentralized storage protocol and has dropped more than 16% in the past 24 hours. In addition to that, at least 13 others, including dYdX (DYDX) and THORChain (RUNE), which has reactivated its decentralized exchange (DEX), are currently registering double-digit declines.

In the opposite direction is Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA), which recently changed its name to eCash (XEC) and rises more than 13% on the day. In addition meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) advances 2.6% after correction that followed a surge of 400% in a few days.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:00 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $57,113 +0.6% Ethereum (ETH) $3,445 -4% Cardano (ADA) $2.09 -6.3% Binance Coin (BNB) $397 +0.4% XRP (XRP) $1.08 -7.5%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) $211.83 +13.1% Waves US$29.83 +3.8% eCash (XEC) US$0.00022537 +7.2% Shiba Inu (SHIB) US$ 0.00002937 +2.6% Mdex (MDX) $1.63 +0.8%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Arweave (AR) $52.81 -16.7% IOTA (MIOTA) $1.30 -14% dYdX (DYDX) $21.62 -12.1% THORChain (RUNE) $6.92 -12.2% Harmony (ONE) US$ 0.210939 -12.1%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 54.74 +2.51% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 76.80 +5.71% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 58.00 -3.81% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 20.35 +6.99% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 14.35 -1.37%

See the main news from the crypto market this Tuesday (12):

Bitcoin funds aim record after $225 million inflow in one week

US funds investing in Bitcoin recorded the third consecutive week of positive balance in managed funds after a new inflow of $226 million. The data are in a new report by the investment firm CoinShares, released on Tuesday (12).

According to the survey, cryptocurrency funds received $225 million while the cryptocurrency price rose more than 12% during the week and reached about $54,000. The figure is more than double that identified in the first week of October, when BTC funds grew by $90 million. In the last week of September, the value reached US$ 95 million.

The sum of entries into Bitcoin funds has already reached US$ 638 million, close to the all-time high recorded in CoinShares reports, which becomes yet another indication of the institutional investor’s return to cryptoactive assets as a bet to avoid inflation .

CoinShares monitors inflows and outflows on a number of key investment vehicles in the cryptocurrency industry, including ETFs and related OTC products. In addition to Bitcoin, contributions are growing in products from Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), which registered, respectively, a balance of US$ 12.5 million and US$ 3 million in the week. On the other hand, Ethereum (ETH) funds, which had been favored by investors until last month, lost $14 million.

Sorare NFT Platform Targets UK Investigation

Sorare, a platform that sells football fantasy game cards in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT), is being investigated in the UK for allegedly operating a gambling business without the proper licenses.

The UK Betting Commission said in a note that the site may be operating outside the rules governing the industry and advises consumers to “consider this information when deciding whether or not to interact with the party.” The company did not comment on the matter.

Sorare collects partnerships with several important clubs in world football, such as Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​in addition to the French national team. In Brazil, Atlético Mineiro and Corinthians have already signed a brand licensing agreement to sell digital items on the website.

Brazilian ETF 100% Bitcoin doubles quota value

QBTC11, QR Capital’s ETF that fully invests in Bitcoin, hit on Monday (11), double the initial market price. Launched on June 23 at R$10, the index fund hit the R$20 mark and has already accumulated R$192.90 million in assets under management.

For Fernando Carvalho, CEO of QR Capital, the market’s acceptance of the ETF proves that uncomplicated access to Bitcoin was a real need for investors: “Offering safe and affordable exposure of any home broker to this asset class really opened doors for investors , both retail and institutional. Being a liquid product and

uncorrelated, the QBTC11 is a form of portfolio diversification”, explains Carvalho.

QBTC11 was the first 100% Bitcoin ETF in Latin America and is part of the set of five cryptocurrency ETFs currently available on B3 along with QETH11, a QR product that invests in Ethereum, as well as BITH11, ETHE11 and HASH11, from Hashdex.

Bitcoin Market invests US$ 2 million in Brazilian NFT Marketplace

Tropix, the marketplace of digital works in NFT format, received a financial contribution of US$ 2 million two months after its launch. The investment was led by Grupo 2TM, the holding company of the cryptocurrency brokerage firm Mercado Bitcoin, and included the participation of Mago Capital and individual investors, such as Pedro Tourinho, founder of Map Brasil and Soko, Marcelo Sampaio, of Hashdex, Cesar Villares, from Go4it Capital, and Guilherme Weege, from the Malwee group.

In the short time of operation, the platform has registered sales of 70 works by Brazilian artists and has 20 galleries, such as Zipper, Verve and Leme, and 250 planned launches.

“What we are building is a great tool for notary offices and validating bodies such as galleries or even Ecad, to better control their possessions and properties”, says Daniel Peres Chor, heir of the Multiplan group and founder of Tropix.

With the investment, the company will open 40 vacancies in several areas, such as marketing, operations and technology, and it hopes to increase its portfolio to another 50 galleries by the end of the year, aiming at the international market. According to 2TM, the decision is part of the investment plan stemming from SoftBank’s $200 million round that turned the company into a unicorn in early July.

Transactions on Polygon slump after network rates rise

The transaction volume of the blockchain Polygon (MATIC), which acts as the Ethereum’s decongestion funnel, plummeted from more than 6 million earlier this month to about 3.2 million on Monday (11).

The downturn in activity comes after developers announced a measure to increase network rates in order to combat so-called spam transactions, which burden the platform with useless operations. Since then, the amounts charged have increased by 2,900%.

But the increase in fees, despite still leaving the price at fractions of the dollar, seems to have also discouraged the common user who saw Polygon as an extremely low-cost alternative to using decentralized finance protocols (DeFi).

It’s worth remembering that Polygon’s costs are much lower than Ethereum, which currently charges around $20 for an ERC-20 cryptocurrency transaction, or more than $50 to run smart contracts on DeFi solutions.

