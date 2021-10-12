Bitcoin surpasses US$ 57,000 and aims for new highs

(Bloomberg) – Bitcoin has topped $57,000 for the first time since May on bets that the biggest cryptocurrency will again test records set earlier this year.

The digital currency rose 4% to $ 57,661 on Monday (11) in New York, but reduced earnings. Bitcoin hit nearly $65,000 in April and nearly doubled in price this year. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index was up 2.4% on Monday.

As in previous rallies, several reasons are cited for the recent rally, from less concern about regulatory measures in the US and China to renewed optimism about the possible SEC approval of a bitcoin index fund. Investors are particularly excited about the possibility of a bitcoin futures ETF getting the green light from the US regulator, as SEC President Gary Gensler has signaled openness to a fund focused exclusively on the derivative-based product.

“Many investors and consultants had cryptocurrencies on their to-do list, and they are finally stepping up with allocations that start with bitcoins,” or crypto funds like Bitwise 10, which invest heavily in bitcoins, said Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise Invest. According to Bitwise, “hundreds” of advisers have made the first cryptocurrency allocations in recent weeks, with many switching to the asset class given the prospect of inflation and low yields, he said.

Some strategists also celebrate bitcoin’s resilience, as shown by the recovery of the so-called hash rate, an indicator of computational energy used in mining and processing, after China’s recent crackdown earlier this year. With mining operations suspended in China, the number of North American transaction processors has increased. A metric that tracks the hash rate has risen 103% since the end of June, according to a report by Luxor Technology.

Analysts who watch for patterns on price charts say the $60,000 is the next resistance level, although the Bitcoin Relative Strength Index above 70 indicates the currency is now overbought.

Among other digital currencies, the shiba inu – a dogecoin-inspired crypto-meme meme – rose 20%, after more than tripling in price last week, according to CoinMarketCap.

