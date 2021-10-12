Bolsonaro asks for energy savings, but the Presidency spends more on electricity bills

BRASILIA — While President Jair Bolsonaro is asking the population to save energy, including suggesting that they stop using elevators and turn off a light in the house, the Presidency of the Republic has used more electricity in recent months.

In the period between June and August, when the government began to warn of the risks of the water crisis on the electricity system, consumption in palaces and buildings linked to the Presidency rose 6% compared to the same period in 2020, from 2,219,442 kilowatt- hour (kWh) to 2,335,881 kWh.

The data are from the federal government’s Open Data Portal and include the entire Palácio do Planalto complex, where the president works, and the official residences of Palácio da Alvorada and Granja do Torto.

In August, Bolsonaro issued a decree determining a goal of reducing energy consumption in the federal government between September 2021 and April 2022. Public bodies will have to reduce consumption by 10% to 20% compared to the average for the same months of the years 2018 and 2019, prior to the pandemic.





Data for September are not yet available to assess the impact on the Presidency of the first month of the decree’s validity. However, a comparison between the average of the previous three months with the average of the same period in 2019 and 2018 indicates that there may be difficulties: there was a reduction, but 4% below the established target.

In addition, by including 2019, the calculation methodology benefits the Presidency, as consumption in the first year was 915,752 kWh, 5% above that recorded in 2018, the last year of the Michel Temer government (870,962 kWh).

Several recent increases in the electricity tariff, with the creation of the Water Scarcity banner, which charges R$ 14.20 for each 100 kWh consumed, also impact the Presidency’s electricity bill.

Spending in the months of June to August was just over R$ 1.97 million, an increase of 18% compared to R$ 1.6 million for the same period in 2020. When contacted, Planalto did not comment on the data.

If the set of properties used by the president is using more light in the middle of the water crisis, at least in Palácio da Alvorada, where Bolsonaro lives with his wife Michelle, a daughter and a stepdaughter, there was some reduction, albeit minimal.

Energy consumption in the three months evaluated dropped 0.5% between 2021 and 2020, from 291,680 kWh to 290,114 kWh. That’s even with the president repeating that he ordered the pool heater to be turned off and that he has avoided the residence’s elevator.

— Here (in Alvorada) there are three floors. When I have to go down, even if the elevator is open in front of me, I go down the stairs. If you can do the same thing in your building… Help us – asked the president in September

On the other hand, at Palácio do Planalto (including outbuildings) the increase was 5% and at Granja do Torto, 10%.