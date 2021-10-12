Botafogo visits Cruzeiro in Serie B for more affirmation in the G-4

O Botafogo visit the cruise this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Independence Stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG), for the thirtieth round of the Brazilian Championship Series B. Rocked by the 2-0 triumph over the CRB, Glorioso appears in second place with 51 points and plans to establish itself more and more in the G-4, the access zone for the elite of national football.

If Botafogo defends the stay in the G-4, Cruzeiro, which gained new momentum with the 3-0 victory over Coritiba away from home, still has remote chances of access. It appears in 12th place with 38 points, ten less than the G-4. But the irregularity of whoever is on top makes the Fox dream.

Precisely because of this dream that Vanderlei Luxembourg, coach of Cruzeiro, treats the match as a final.

“Each game from now on is a decision, but as an aggravating factor, this is a great classic of Brazilian football. Cruzeiro x Botafogo is a classic of two great teams, two great clubs, which are used to the First Division”, he said.

Enderson Moreira, Botafogo coach, warned his players about the dangers of Cruzeiro.

“Cruzeiro is a much stronger team since the arrival of Vanderlei Luxemburgo and it will certainly be a lot of work, especially playing at home. We’re going to face a lot of difficulties,” said Enderson.

In terms of squad, Botafogo has doubts. Released against the CRB to accompany the birth of his son, the goalkeeper Diego Loureiro may reappear in the vacancy of Douglas Borges. on the left side Charlie must regain Jonathan Silva’s vacancy.

Cruzeiro has problems. Defender Ramon and defensive midfielder Ariel Cabral are suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards. Léo Santos enters the defense, while Adriano and Lucas Ventura form the duo of defensive midfielders. Midfielder Flávio, with an injury to his right thigh, and midfielder Marcinho, who feels pain in his right foot, are also out. Just like striker Marcelo Moreno, serving the Bolivian national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Forward Bruno José, who left at the end of the first half of the game against the thigh due to pain in his right ankle, is unlikely to meet the conditions . So Wellington Nem or Felipe Augusto must win a chance.

DATASHEET

CRUISE X BOTAFOGO

Local: Independência Stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date: October 12, 2021 (Tuesday)

Schedule: 9:30 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim (AL)

Assistants: Esdras Mariano de Lima Albuquerque (AL) and Brigida Cirilo Ferreira (AL)

CRUISE: Fábio, Rômulo, Léo Santos, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Lucas Ventura and Giovanni; Vitor Leque, Bruno José (Wellington Nem or Felipe Augusto) and Thiago

Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro, Daniel Borges, Joel Carli, Kanu and Carlinhos; Barreto, Luís Oyama and Chay; Warley, Rafael Navarro and Marco Antônio

Technician: Enderson Moreira