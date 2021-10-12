Bradesco announces share purchase and full control of digital bank Digio

Bradesco, the second largest private bank in the country, announced last Friday (8), the purchase of 49.99% of the digital financial institution Digio for R$ 625 million. The transaction now needs regulatory approval to be effective. Until then, the shares belonged to Banco do Brasil and with the purchase, Bradesco will expand its menu of products and services. Among the plans is, for example, offering real estate credit to customers.





Oct 04



23 Sep

The segment of digital banks is one of the most competitive in the economy and has big names like Nubank, Inter and C6 Bank. O Bradesco is already full controller of Next, a digital bank that reached 7 million customers a month ago. With the purchase of Digio shares, Bradesco must now invest to more quickly expand the digital bank’s customer base, which reached 2.7 million in June.





“We are going to step on the accelerator with Digio, which has a good positioning with the brand. We will keep it as a separate unit”, pointed out the vice-president director of Bradesco and responsible for the bank’s invested companies, Marcelo de Araújo Noronha. The digital bank has about two million credit cards in circulation, your flagship. About half of these customers, according to Noronha, also have a digital account.





In addition to the cards, the digital bank also already has a credit portfolio of BRL 2.5 billion. In the first half, it recorded net income of R$ 36.7 million. At first, Digio structure must remain intact, without an immediate union with the bank’s other businesses. Uniting these structures would have a high cost in a period of fierce competition, judges the companies. Are you a Digio customer? What do you expect from this purchase? Tell us in the comments below!