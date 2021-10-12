Brazil approaches the 100 million mark immunized against Covid

Data from the National Immunization Campaign show that 54.5% of the population aged 12 and over in the country is fully immunized against Covid-19. That is, they have already received two doses or the single dose vaccine. The number corresponds to 99,657,382 of the almost 182 million Brazilians in this age group, with the complete vaccination cycle.

In total, 149,684,859 people received at least one dose, which corresponds to 81.8% of the population aged 12 and over. The booster dose was applied to 2,344,769 people.

In the last 24 hours, 843,195 vaccines were applied in the country.

Adding the first, the second and the single dose, there are 251,687,010 doses applied in total.

See, in the chart below, the daily evolution of vaccination in the country:

Currently, the country has four vaccines available to fight the disease. CoronaVac, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech laboratories recommend the application of two doses of their immunizing agents. Janssen provides only one application for complete immunization.

The data were released by the consortium of press vehicles* and analyzed by (M)Dados, a large volume of information analysis center from the metropolises.

* The press consortium is composed of the vehicles G1, O Globo, Extra, Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL.