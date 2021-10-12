Brazil has 219 deaths by Covid in 24h and 8th day followed by an average below 500

In the last 24 hours, Brazil registered 219 deaths caused by Covid-19, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles, which includes the state. In the country, the total number of victims of the new coronavirus reached 601,266 this Monday. The weekly moving average, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, continues to fall, at 440 . The states of Roraima, Rio Grande do Norte and Amapá did not report any deaths.

According to the balance released at 20h daily, the number of notifications of new cases of the disease in 24 hours was 7,211, making the country reach the mark of 21,581,094 cases of infection by the disease, taking into account the beginning of the pandemic. The State of Acre did not record new deaths and cases. The data are gathered by the consortium of press vehicles, which is formed by state, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL, in partnership with 27 State Health Departments.

Data from the Ministry of Health’s Coronavirus Panel show 6,918 new cases, which corresponds to a total accumulated of 21,582,738. The number of deaths was 202 in the last 24 hours, totaling 601,213 victims of the coronavirus in the country.

This balance of deaths and cases is the result of an unprecedented partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. It is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision at the time to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but it was maintained after government records continued to be released.

