Brazil has 219 new deaths and 8th day average below 500

Brazil registered today 219 new deaths as a result of covid-19 and with this accumulates 601,266 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

For the eighth day in a row, the country recorded a moving average of deaths below 500. Today, the index stood at 440. The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur to weekends and holidays.

In 2021, the index was 191 consecutive days above one thousand. In the so-called first wave of the pandemic in Brazil, the maximum time that the moving average was above a thousand was 31 days.

The states of Amapá, Rio Grande do Norte and Roraima did not register new deaths today. Acre did not report new deaths or cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the state secretariats, 7,211 new diagnoses of the disease were reported. Altogether, Brazil has registered 21,581,094 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In relation to the variation of the last 14 days, fifteen states registered a downward trend. Another four and the Federal District are stable and seven are accelerating. This data is compared with the same index from 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Of the five regions of the country, the Midwest (-5%) and the Northeast (-5%) registered stability. The others are in decline: North (-24%), Southeast (-26%) and South (-28%).

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (9%)

Minas Gerais: stable (-14%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-23%)

North region

Acre: stable (0%) *did not report any deaths or cases in the last 24 hours

Amapá: fall (-60%) *did not disclose new deaths

Roraima: fall (-70%) *did not disclose new deaths

Northeast region

Pernambuco: stable (-4%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-18%) *did not disclose new deaths

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (-10%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-49%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-44%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-27%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-28%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health announced today that 202 new deaths caused by covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours in Brazil. The disease has caused 601,213 deaths across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the folder’s data, there were 6,918 positive tests for covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today. Since March 2020, the total number of infected has reached 21,582,738.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,694,669 recovered cases of the disease so far in the country, with another 286,856 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.