Brazil registers 202 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Brazil recorded over 202 deaths and 6,918 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data published on Monday (11) by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). This is the second lowest number of daily cases since May 2020.

The lowest daily number of cases this year was on September 13, when 6,645 new Covid-19 patients were registered.

The moving average of deaths was at 437, showing a small reduction compared to last Monday, which registered 500 victims in an average of 7 days.

Altogether, Brazil accumulates 601,213 deaths from the disease and 21,582,738 people infected.

On Sunday (10), the country had the lowest number of deaths from the disease registered in 24 hours this year, along with September 6, and the lowest since November 15, 2020. There were 182 deaths in the period, according to Conass.

São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia and Santa Catarina continue to be the states most affected by the pandemic. All pass the 1 million infected mark.

Last Thursday (7), Brazil surpassed the mark of 600 thousand deaths by Covid-19. On June 19, the number of victims was 500,000. In August 2020, less than six months after the first death record, the country recorded 100,000 deaths from coronaviruses.

Brazil is the second country in the world with more victims of Covid-19, behind only the United States, which register 713,000 deaths, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

Vaccine Panel in Brazil

Data collected by the Agency CNN this Monday (11) show that Brazil occupies the 62nd place in the global ranking of application of vaccines against Covid-19, determined by the rate of 118.05 vaccines per 100 inhabitants. The country was already in the 56th position of this ranking and even dropped to 70th.

With 251,819,976 doses applied, the country ranks 4th in the overall comparison, behind China (more than 2 billion), India (951 million) and the United States (401 million).

Among the G20 countries, however, Brazil ranks 14th in the amount of doses applied to every 100 inhabitants. The first places are occupied by China, with 153.80 doses; Canada, with 149.91; and Italy, with 142.93.

Other countries that are also ahead are France (141.99), United Kingdom (138.30), Japan (136.54) and South Korea (134.31).