Brazil returns to see moving average below 15 thousand daily cases of Covid after more than 500 days | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (11) 219 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 601,266 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 440. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -23% and points fall for the second day in a row.

The moving average of cases returned to stay below the 15,000 mark for the first time since May 2020, after more than 500 days (see details below).

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Monday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Tuesday (5): 479

Wednesday (6): 464

Thursday (7): 438

Friday (8): 457

Saturday (9): 447

Sunday (10): 437

Monday (11): 440

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

seven states (AM, SE, PI, RO, CE, PB, GO) present death toll. Four (AC, AP, RN and RR) did not register new deaths this Monday. AC also did not register new cases.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,581,094 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 7,211 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average for the last 7 days was 14,896 new diagnoses per day —the smallest trademark in just over 500 days, since May 20, 2020 (when it was on 14,647). This represents a variation of -22% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year. That was more than 5 times the current average of diagnoses.

Total deaths: 601,266

601,266 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 219

219 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 440 (variation in 14 days: -23%)

440 (variation in 14 days: -23%) Total confirmed cases: 21,581,094

21,581,094 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 7,211

7,211 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 14,896 (variation in 14 days: -22%)

On the rise (7 states): AM, SE, PI, RO, CE, PB, GO

AM, SE, PI, RO, CE, PB, GO In stability (4 states and the DF): ES, PE, DF, MG, AC

ES, PE, DF, MG, AC Falling (15 states): RN, RJ, RS, SC, MA, PR, BA, SP, AL, PA, MS, MT, TO, AP, RR

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

ES: +9%

MG: -14%

RJ: -23%

SP: -35%

DF: -10%

GO: +20%

MS: -44%

MT: -49%

AC: 0%

AM: +217%

AP: -60%

PA: -36%

RO: +25%

RR: -70%

TO: -55%

AL: -36%

BA: -31%

EC: +23%

MA: -29%

PB: +23%

PE: -4%

PI: +33%

RN: -18%

SE: +100%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by municipality month by month