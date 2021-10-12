Brazilian is anxious but feels pride and accomplishment at work | Career

A new survey reinforces the importance and great significance of work in the lives of Brazilians. By analyzing the data, it is possible to see that Brazilians have a sense of accomplishment and pride in their work, but in a scenario with high anxiety and little psychological security, says Renata Rivetti, founder and director of Reconnect | Happiness at Work, a Brazilian company specializing in corporate happiness and positive leadership. The survey, which heard 1,500 people from 51 countries, 22.3% of them Brazilians, was conducted by Happiness Business School Global Partnership, and in Brazil it was disclosed by the institution’s exclusive partner, Reconnect | Happiness at Work. The survey was conducted between May and July 2021.

Aiming to capture the feelings of professionals at this time of practical changes – such as returning to offices and new work models -, the survey shows that 73.41% of participating Brazilians said they felt proud and fulfilled at work at least once per week. “Although a little below the global figure – 77.56% – it is still positive”, says Rivetti.

In addition, 80.9% of Brazilian participants said they feel that their work has a positive impact on society, similar to the global figure (80.73%).

However, the specialist emphasizes, despite the importance and meaning of work in the lives of Brazilians, there is still a lot of lack of motivation, high rates of anxiety and lack of psychological security.

Only 19.93% of participating Brazilians said they are very optimistic and

with their current choices, versus 29.9% overall. Another relevant point is the lack of psychological safety in the companies: only 38.5% of Brazilian participants said they had a relationship of trust and openness with the leader.

Another fact that is worth mentioning, according to Rivetti, are the points that affect the work of Brazilians. For the survey participants, there are the following factors: meaning first, self-responsibility second, company culture third, followed by the leader, co-workers and lastly HR. “This shows us that the participants are aware that happiness at work depends less on the world and the perfect company and more on their choices and the way they see their purpose”, says the expert.

About the present moment, Brazilians are prioritizing their mental health, followed by their physical health, the realization of their dreams, in fourth place to earn money, in fifth to remain in the company and finally, to change jobs. “The conclusion is that, right now, people are prioritizing themselves and then thinking about self-fulfillment. The pandemic has had too much impact on our priorities and there is no way for us to ignore our mental and physical health.”

Also according to the survey, very few Brazilians (3%, against 10% globally) say they never feel anxious about work. Rivetti recalls that Brazil, in many mental health indicators, has challenging rates, one of the worst scenarios in the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the country is considered the most anxious globally. “We have a culture that values ​​work overload, in addition to the productivity associated with long hours worked, which gives us a feeling that we are ‘always in debt to the company’”, he says. In addition, she continues, “there is the large number of unemployed and political instability, which makes us even more worried about the future. This brings an even greater degree of anxiety to work than in other countries.”