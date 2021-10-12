Bridgerton star loses major role at Marvel

With Will Poulter now confirmed as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the Hollywood Reporter has brought up some interesting information. It appears that Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page was also in contention for the important role at Marvel, but was eventually overtaken by Poulter.

According to sources on the site, many names have been tipped to play Adam Warlock. Bridgerton and George MacKay’s 1917 star were two highlights on the list, but they lost the role to Will Poulter.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Regé-Jean Page has lost a role in the world of superheroes. Long before starring in Bridgerton, he came close to acting on DC’s Krypton series, but ended up not getting hired.

Who is Adam Warlock?

Adam Warlock, also known as He or just Adam, is a very old character from Marvel comics.

He first appeared in Fantastic Four and Thor stories. It was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and significantly developed by Roy Thomas and Jim Starlin.

Very powerful, Adam Warlock has been at various Marvel events over the decades. He has also had his own solo stories.

Adam Warlock was expected to appear during the MCU Infinity Saga, given his connection to the Infinity Gems. However, Marvel decided to present it only in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Guardians of Galaxy 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

Marvel movies and series can be watched on Disney+. Click here to subscribe to the streaming service.