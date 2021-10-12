Brittany Murphy’s family blames ex-husband for her death

Close friends and family of actress Brittany Murphy, who died in 2009 at the age of 32 (reportedly caused by untreated pneumonia combined with anemia and intoxication from both prescription and over-the-counter drugs), revealed that they had tried to prevent her marriage to screenwriter Simon Monjack .

The reason would be the various lies of Monjack, which indicated a behavior of a sociopath. During “What Happened to Brittany Murphy?” (“What Happened to Brittany Murphy,” in free translation), people close to the artist reported the discontent of her marriage to Simon.

The New York Post even got a spoiler on the film after an international press conference.

Five months after Murphy’s death, Monjack died with a painting similar to that of the star.

“Even though he didn’t kill Birttany Murphy, he was colluding with her death because he didn’t take her to a doctor and didn’t help her,” Simon Monjack’s ex-fiancée Elizabeth Ragsdale told the documentary.

According to the New York Post, Ragsdale, the screenwriter’s mother of a son, made the most surprising revelations in the film. They were engaged for a short period, had a brief engagement and after she became pregnant, the relationship came to an end.

Rasgdale said she had no support from Simon during her pregnancy and was threatened by him if she talked about her son’s existence to Brittany.

“The stakes were much higher with him married to Brittany. He didn’t want anyone knowing I existed and had his child. I know why Brittany wanted to be with him. He used his magic and she fell, just like me.” said Rasgdale.

Murphy’s friend, filmmaker Allison Burnett, also gave a statement about Monjack. She says he lied to her about his career as a screenwriter, about relationships with singer Madonna and actress Elle Macpherson, about owning 17 Ferraris and about his long treatment for terminal brain cancer. Burnett tried to warn Murphy about the lies, but there was no time.

“I couldn’t believe this fake sociopath managed to climb the food chain until he made a real artist,” lamented Allison Burnett.

Watch the trailer for “what Happened I’m Brittany murphy?”: