Brooklyn Nets removes Kyrie Irving from the team until he gets vaccinated | nba

The Brooklyn Nets sidelined guard Kyrie Irving, one of the team’s stars, from games and training on Tuesday morning, a measure that will be valid as long as the player does not get vaccinated against Covid-19. One of the NBA’s stars, Irving is among the group of less than 5% of league athletes who refused vaccination, making him ineligible for matches in several states, including New York, where proof of immunization is required to enter the stadiums. Kyrie, therefore, couldn’t even play at home, in front of her home crowd. Nets general manager Sean Marks signs the statement below, which demonstrates that negotiations between the player and the team have not progressed in recent days and that the club will not accept a partial participation from any athlete.

1 of 2 Kyrie Irving — Photo: Steven Ryan/Getty Images Kyrie Irving — Photo: Steven Ryan/Getty Images

– Given the evolution of the situation and after careful deliberation, we have decided that Kyrie Irving will not play or train with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant. Kyrie has made a personal choice and we respect her individual right to choose. Currently, the choice restricts your ability to be a full-time member of the team and we will not allow any member of our team to participate with only partial availability. It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values ​​of unity and sacrifice. Our goals for the championship and the season have not changed, and to achieve these goals every member of our organization must look in the same direction. We are excited about the start of the season and look forward to a successful campaign that will make Brooklyn proud – the statement says.

2 of 2 Brooklyn Nets release explaining Kyrie Irving’s departure from the team — Photo: Reproduction Twitter Brooklyn Nets release explaining Kyrie Irving’s departure from the team — Photo: Reproduction Twitter

Shortly after the statement was posted on the Nets website, Sean Marks held an online press conference, in which he commented on the decision.

– He had a choice to make and he made his choice. My job here is to make what we believe is the best choice for the organization as a whole. This will not always be well received, it is a difficult decision, as I know it was not easy for Kyrie to also decide not to be with his teammates – said the manager.

On speculation that Kevin Durant and James Harden would have directly participated in the decision, Marks said that is not true and that the measure was taken by him and the owner of the team, Joseph Tsai. The manager left a door open for Irving’s return, should he decide to get vaccinated, but made it clear that his attention from now on will be turned to the rest of the team.

– The hope is that we’ll have Kyrie back. We will welcome you back with open arms under other circumstances. So we have to wait and see how this plays out. And in the meantime, we have to focus on the 16 players that are on our roster and will move on with us. Our focus needs to be on them and our goals haven’t changed. We still want to be the last team standing. And without a doubt losing a player of Kyrie’s caliber hurts from a talent perspective, I won’t deny that. But at the end of the day, the attention of the coach and the organization needs to be on the players who are involved and will participate fully – he said, adding: – Our hope is that we can put this aside and continue with our season. We have goals and aspirations and I don’t want us to be focused on an individual who is not on the team right now..

Three days ago, a loophole in New York law allowed Irving to train with the team on the Nets court, as it is a private stadium. Still, the athlete could not play at home, as the legislation does not allow the presence of people not vaccinated against Covid-19 in events in closed places. On the same day, October 9, Irving tweeted:

– I am protected by God and my people are too. We are together.

Last Sunday, the team’s coach, Steve Nash, already seemed resigned to the absence of one of its main stars.

“I think we’ve already recognized that he won’t be playing at home,” Nash commented to reporters after practice. -We’ll have to play without him for sure this year.

According to the league, the vaccination rate among athletes reached 95% on October 1st. The cities of San Francisco and New York require immunization to participate in indoor events, which directly affects the three teams that play in these venues: Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

According to US ESPN, the NBA and the players’ union reached an agreement to reduce athletes’ annual salaries by 1/91.6 for every game lost due to impediment under vaccination protocols. That pressure prompted Golden State Warriors winger Andrew Wiggins to get vaccinated last week, while making it clear he felt obligated.