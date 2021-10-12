Brooklyn Nets removes Kyrie Irving from the team until he gets vaccinated | nba

The Brooklyn Nets removed guard Kyrie Irving, one of the team’s stars, from games and training this Tuesday morning, a measure that will be valid as long as the guard does not get vaccinated against Covid-19. One of the NBA’s stars, the player is part of the group of less than 5% of league athletes who refused vaccination, making him ineligible for matches in several states, including New York, where proof of immunization is required to enter. in the stadiums. Kyrie, therefore, couldn’t even play at home, in front of her home crowd. Nets general manager Sean Marks signs the statement below, which demonstrates that negotiations between the player and the team have not progressed in recent days and that the club will not accept a partial participation from any athlete.

+ Kyrie Irving is out of the game for not being vaccinated and loses more than R$ 2 million

1 of 2 Kyrie Irving — Photo: Steven Ryan/Getty Images Kyrie Irving — Photo: Steven Ryan/Getty Images

– Given the evolution of the situation and after careful deliberation, we have decided that Kyrie Irving will not play or train with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant. Kyrie has made a personal choice and we respect her individual right to choose. Currently, the choice restricts your ability to be a full-time member of the team and we will not allow any member of our team to participate with only partial availability. It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values ​​of unity and sacrifice. Our goals for the championship and the season have not changed, and to achieve these goals every member of our organization must look in the same direction. We are excited about the start of the season and look forward to a successful campaign that will make Brooklyn proud – the statement says.

+ Michael Jordan Supports NBA Measures for Covid Vaccination

2 of 2 Brooklyn Nets release explaining Kyrie Irving’s departure from the team — Photo: Reproduction Twitter Brooklyn Nets release explaining Kyrie Irving’s departure from the team — Photo: Reproduction Twitter

Three days ago, a loophole in New York law allowed Irving to train with the team on the Nets court, as it is a private stadium. Still, the athlete could not play at home, as the legislation does not allow the presence of people not vaccinated against Covid-19 in events in closed places. Last Sunday, team coach Steve Nash, already seemed resigned to the absence of one of its main stars.

“I think we’ve already recognized that he won’t be playing at home,” Nash told reporters after practice. -We’ll have to play without him for sure this year.

According to the league, the vaccination rate among athletes reached 95% on October 1st. The cities of San Francisco and New York require immunization to participate in indoor events, which directly affects the three teams that play in these venues: Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. According to US ESPN, the NBA and the players’ union reached an agreement to reduce athletes’ annual salaries by 1/91.6 for every game lost due to impediment under vaccination protocols. That pressure prompted Golden State Warriors winger Andrew Wiggins to get vaccinated last week, while making it clear he felt obligated.