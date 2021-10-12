Bruno will expand audience capacity for Campinense’s decisive game against América-RN

The mayor of Campina Grande, Bruno Cunha Lima, expressed his intention to release a larger audience in football stadiums in the city in the new decree. The objective, according to him, is to expand the capacity of the public in the decisive match of Raposa, for Serie D, next Saturday (16).

Campinense’s confrontation with América de Natal will be held at the O Amigão stadium. If they win, the team from Campinas will win the long-awaited access to Serie C 2022.

This Tuesday (12), Thirteen will face Floresta (CE), in a game valid for the knockout stage for the Northeast Cup.

“Our most recent decree already authorized sporting events with the public, respecting a percentage of 20% of the total capacity and demanding distance between people. We are publishing a new decree that maintains all the requirements and increases the permitted percentage a little”, highlighted the mayor.

In study

Bruno also posted that he requested a study from the Municipal Sports Department (Sejel) and the Sanitary Surveillance to guide the change. The measure was carried out upon inspection of the O Amigão stadium, with the monitoring of the Public Ministry, Fire Department and the Military Police.

Remembering that Amigão has a large number of fans, being an open and ventilated environment, Bruno also pointed out that “we want to see Fox in the C series, we want to see the fan in Amigão, being the 12th player on the field, and we want, above all, to ensure that people return to the stadium in a safe, responsible and supervised manner”.

Still in his view, the teams from Campina Grande have been going through very difficult times due to the pandemic. Therefore, the fan’s return will give more incentive to athletes from Treze, Campinense and Perilima, in addition to guaranteeing the financial survival of our traditional football teams.