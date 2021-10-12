BTG Pactual downgrades dollar estimates, cites domestic political agenda, US and China By Reuters



by José de Castro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The macro research team at BTG Pactual (SA:) digital raised its projections for the exchange rate in the three scenarios it considers, with the political agenda as the main point of attention in the coming months in the domestic field, while abroad, signals from the US central bank, indicators from China and the imbroglio surrounding the US debt are the focus of concern.

In the basic scenario, now should end the year at 5.30 reais, compared to a rate of 5.00 reais previously forecast. In the optimistic scenario, the currency stands at 5.10 reais, against 4.80 reais estimated before. In the most pessimistic calculations, the dollar closes 2021 at 5.60 reais, from 5.40 reais in the previous forecast.

The numbers of the basic and optimistic scenarios embed exchange rate appreciation, as the dollar was quoted on Monday at around 5.51 reais on the spot market.

The base scenario includes a reduction in US stimuli in December with an increase signaling for the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as a resolution in Brazil for the increase in court orders without “tortoises” (materials foreign to the central theme of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution ), among other considerations.

In the optimistic scenario, the indication by the (US BC) of interest rate hikes is only for 2023, with the same solution mentioned above for court-ordered debts. In the more negative scenario, the end of this imbroglio in Brazil is based on the “tortoises”, increasing the fiscal risk, while in the US the Fed points to an increase in interest rates for the third quarter of 2022.

In the document, analysts at BTG Pactual digital admitted that they were surprised in September by the risks coming from the Asian market, especially China, while in the US the change in orientation by the central bank was more “hawkish” (inclined to less monetary stimulus) than expected.

Here, professionals consider that, as the latest moves by the Central Bank have signaled that interest rates will be high enough to anchor inflation expectations, the spotlight then turns to the political agenda.

“The Income Tax Reform and spending on court orders, which are directly linked to the discussion of reformulating the Bolsa Família, may change the market’s perception in relation to public accounts, considering that the stoppage in Congress on the issues we have mentioned may result in new social benefits capitalized through extraordinary credit”, said the professionals of BTG digital.

For them, this means greater fiscal pressure and, consequently, an increase in the risk premium of the Brazilian economy.