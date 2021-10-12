Caio Ribeiro compares Neymar to Biles and asks: ‘I would like the same affection’

Commentator Caio Ribeiro compared Neymar’s current moment to gymnast Simone Biles’s withdrawal from some competitions during the Tokyo Olympics, and asked for “affection” to the number 10 shirt of the Brazilian team and Paris Saint-Germain.

In an interview with “Flow Sport Club”, the former player asked for a “human look” after Neymar pointed out the 2022 World Cup with his last one, not knowing if he will have more conditions “with his head, to withstand more football”.

“We know how much he is bothered by all these persecutions. He left the game against Colombia knowing it didn’t go well. My role as a commentator is to say that, that he should leave, even though it was difficult to remove the ace”, began Caio Ribeiro , referring to the goalless draw for the World Cup qualifiers.

“We know how tired he is of all this. What I would really like is for the pandemic to bring a little more reflection in relation to this type of analysis. To look at it with the same affection that we look at Simone Biles in It’s time that she asks not to dispute so many tests. Let’s look at Neymar with that same human gaze. Let’s look at all of them in the same way,” added the Globo commentator.

The former player also revealed a “friend” conversation he had with Neymar about the 10 shirt’s mistakes. Even so, Caio sees “exaggeration” in the criticisms of the PSG striker.

“In Neymar’s case, people go overboard (in reviews). He often goes soft, hits him head-on in a way he shouldn’t,” said the commentator.

“You (Neymar) will be upset, you may not like it, but one day you might care. You’re wrong in this, in this and in this… And it’s going to hurt you. I’m on the other side, I know how the mind works. Press. Watch out. He said, ‘okay.’ and left by the other. I don’t know the way he digested it. I’m not inside his head, and I don’t even live with him to know. As a friend, I needed to talk. He’s not a boy anymore, he’s responsible for everything he does. we just need to understand the other side. I’m not talking about off-field. I want to know if he performs on the pitch,” he added.