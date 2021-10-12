Caio Ribeiro says he had a ‘straight talk’ with Neymar, admits that the ace may not have heard and tells behind the scenes: ‘He’s bothered’

Caio Ribeiro revealed that he gave some advice to Neymar and pointed out the mistakes made by the ace

Neymar had a bad performance in the 0-0 draw of the Brazil Against the Colombia, last Sunday, for the qualifiers. And the ace, as expected, was the most talked about subject among sports critics.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

After the strong statement about being tired of football and that 2022 could be his last world Cup, the star of PSG warned of the psychological pressure that a high-level athlete receives.

During the Flow Sport Club, podcast on Youtube, Caio Ribeiro, former player and commentator, revealed a conversation he had with the star about the vacillations that Neymar gives on the field. According to the former attacker of Flamengo, São Paulo and Brazilian Team, the ‘straight talk’ with the ace was about how the press deals with the mistakes he makes in his career.

According to Caio, Neymar may not have taken the conversation seriously, but he guarantees that the attacker knows that all the advice given was from a friend who only wants the good of the other.

“In the case of Neymar, people exceed the limit (in reviews). He often goes awry, hits him head-on,” said Caio, complementing the conversation he had with the ace.

“You (Neymar) will be upset, you might not like it, but one day you might care. I said: ‘you’re wrong in this, this and this (with some attitude) and that will harm you. I’m on the other side, I know how the head of the press works. He said ‘beauty’“, said Caio.

“Maybe he registered the information, he knows I spoke for his good. It may have gone in one ear and out the other, the way he digested it, I’m not inside his head. As a friend, I needed to talk. He’s not anymore. boy, he’s responsible for everything he does. We just need to understand the other side. I’m not talking about night, carnival. I want to know if he performs on the field,” he explained.

Also during the interview, Caio Ribeiro stated that Neymar is very upset with all the criticism it has received for a long time. The former player made a point of warning about the psychological issue and compared the star’s situation with that of Simone Biles, who stopped competing in some events at the Tokyo Olympic Games due to emotional problems.

“We know how upset he is. He knows he didn’t play well. My job is to say that he’s not well, he should leave, even though it’s difficult to get the ace. He’s tired of it all. I wanted the pandemic to bring reflection, I wanted the same affection that they look at Simone Biles and look at Neymar with the same human side. Let’s look at it in the same way,” said Caio, in closing.

“They are two of the greatest of all times, no one is talking about the poor thing, but before the athlete, there is the human being. Everyone fails one day. And on the day of failure, there are those who step on their heads and give their hands. I as a commentator , I’m different,” he summarized.