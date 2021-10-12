Call of Duty Mobile Codes Today, Oct 12: Free Redemption Codes

As you are used to seeing in all the news that we publish here regarding the game, Call of Duty Mobile continues to be a success among mobile games and gaining more strength every day, the game has the Battle Royale game mode, similar with Fortnite and Free Fire. The mode challenges players to be the last survivors on a map filled with weapons, equipment and vehicles.

the game Call of Duty: Mobile has many game items such as characters, skins, weapon designs and more. These can be unlocked by leveling up, completing various missions and challenges, or using your CoD Points in-game. But if you want exclusive items for free, you can use the redemption codes to claim some for free, we provide below we list new free redemption codes for today, October 12, 2021.



Call of Duty: redemption codes mobile can be found on the game’s official social networks or on some YouTubers and influencers associated with Activision; however, you should remember that some codes are specific to each account and may not work for everyone, and some are limited to certain regions. Also remember to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time.

CALL OF DUTY MOBILE: FREE REDEMPTION CODES FOR TODAY, OCTOBER 12 (2021)

FBQ3624C0XE4L1TB

P9960KDQM8VMPW9A

U9L5HXDCK9JVHNM6

DWYS1D7RLEAWE143

B64Y83BM4HFT1P2V

ZCFV6C9M2ZECRPRH

KMSB7XPWQ89TY7CG

3027XW2PVSV666BU

DLKA8FSDQ3CP4MGL

Q80UW454HDZXRUSP

JJG9J3KY1XSBG2AC

V7BEK1ND3K8B6ES5

42C4G7HX9NKFTS47

4PUVBXHFPK1K8AX1

J6LG52GDXFS2WSXV

VCX4HSAL12DKWHHU

SHE9Q81SDF337V2D

V0V64M0FHZLFW5J6

UC4ZDVP5X6GWZ5MK

R43DUAPG48QLT77K

QWP56DAVHBKW1P54

2524N6YAVKT95ULM

C9K0BWBYL58F2QWU

BVZG4AGC2T0X1TE8

7ACS9YKUS4SQNCCT

SBBZ4AG3RZ6VJ0X5

4GNJABXWXH5LHA5J

VJE64TZT8667KYHM

6TAA14XTQZTUPQ1D

64TML0S3G5P9S8X8

2S8L1MTG4F1N6BMD

141QFNS1B8J6PGV9

PBURZSP720KZC3SB

6240FLYMEP5920SM

856CTWNG96AEC6KT

N350CHVYJSV1MGJ6

98QRTVZFPD4GZUY0

53XXURKVQ6CADPWE

6TRU9DMZDL2JJXNA

21CDGASURSX10HMP

JHQCVUW944RZR4M3

N3QZCW8HPU9T60G0

PDJ3RZ8F1XP956CT

JAEL3R08980BWBV4

XXXFBWE4YF3AAC21

UEZVB9AKVPGY9BMS

FZ2B0P2E1LJ0G5ME

GWRWWC0X3GQ1BBU4

17BUFB9YWGMQKVWY

Redemption codes for Call of Duty: Mobile generally have an expiration time, so it may be possible that they have already expired when you attempt to redeem them. Also, some of these codes may be limited to certain specific regions; if so, you can change your device’s region via a VPN, which will allow you to redeem codes belonging to a region other than your own.

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN CALL OF DUTY MOBILE:



To redeem COD Mobile codes, all you need to do is follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Call of Duty Mobile Redemption Center. Step 2: Enter your UID (User ID, which you can find in your Player Profile, below your avatar icon). step 3: Enter the Redemption Code and Verification Code (the one that appears on the Redemption Center page). Step 4: Click the Submit button.



Season 8: 2nd Anniversary Giveaway (AK-47) 2 Legendary Blueprints and 1 Epic blueprint of previous poll winning weapon, for each of our 25 lucky winners to be able to pick from (only 1 blueprint per winner). – https://t.co/jifhEPbmLc –https://t.co/XJqjn2bJbJ pic.twitter.com/hR6dzGsjsp — Team COD Mobile (@BetaCODMobile) October 1, 2021

