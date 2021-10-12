Carille waits for physical improvement and sees Tardelli ready for two roles at Santos

Coach Fábio Carille sees Diego Tardelli capable of playing two roles at Santos: fourth midfielder or false 9.

The coach is waiting for the 36-year-old’s physical improvement to test him in other positions, such as on the side of the field.

“Before the São Paulo game I did a test like this, with him doing the pitching function (along with Sánchez) and the training was not good. That’s why I changed. Tardelli is still looking for better physical condition. I see him with four players inside. and him closer to 9, as fourth man. In a diamond, would be his point closer to 9. Or like a fake 9. Today I see him like that, but he can physically improve. He’s not that young, but he works a lot. to be a fourth man on the side as well, but today, in these conditions, the fourth man in a diamond or fake 9,” said Carille.

As Santos has been playing with three defenders and two forwards, Fabio Carille would have to change the scheme or remove Léo Baptistão to have Diego Tardelli as a starter against Atlético-MG next Wednesday, at 7 pm, at Mineirão, for the 26th round of the Brazilian championship.

With Carlos Sánchez suspended for the third yellow card, Tardelli competes for a spot with Gabriel Pirani. A more defensive alternative is to cast Danilo Boza and then Vinicius Balieiro would go to midfield.

A possible lineup is: João Paulo; Vinicius Balieiro, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Palha; Marcos Guilherme (Madson), Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Diego Tardelli (Gabriel Pirani or Danilo Boza) and Lucas Braga (Moraes); Marinho and Léo Baptistão.

