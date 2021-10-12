Carlos Alberto speaks of Corinthians’s disunity in 2005 and recalls Tevez’s spitting

Present in the 2005 Brazilian champion squad, former midfielder Carlos Alberto relived some of his moments at Parque São Jorge. In particular, the non-existence with Argentines Tevez and Mascherano.

“They were really hard to deal with. I’ll tell you something I’ve never said in my life: this team was the most disunited I’ve played and we won, so you can see that in soccer you don’t need to go home… we respected each other in the field, but I was nobody’s friend, I had few friends there,” said Carlos Alberto in an interview with SBT Arena.

The midfielder also recalled a fight with Tevez during a training session at Timão. At the time, the Argentine even spit in Carlos Alberto’s face and was supported by former goalkeeper Fábio Costa.

“He (Tevez) spat at me in training, an ugly Argentine mania. Fábio Costa was on his side, I said ‘are you Argentine now? Let the stick break’. We spent that year and 2006, I didn’t talk much with him, nor with Mascherano, it didn’t make any difference to me. I had to play the ball for them, we respected each other and worked very well on the field”.

Carlos Alberto defended the Corinthians shirt between 2005 and 2006. The midfielder took the field 95 times and scored 14 goals, as part of winning the 2005 Brasileirão. loaned to Fluminense before being transferred to Werder Bremen, from Germany.

