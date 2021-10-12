Carnivorous plant? Tiago’s team explains pawn punch in 2013 program

This Monday afternoon (11/10) singer Tiago Piquilo’s team spoke about a compromising situation that happened a few years ago. During a prank prepared for the sertanejo duo Hugo & Tiago, the current farm worker at Farm 13 got angry with one of the actors and attacked him.

The game was part of the program Domingo Legal, on SBT, in 2013. In the prank, the country people were tricked and were prepared to record a clip. But the production of the video (fake) claimed to have needed to replace some people who would interact with Hugo & Tiago. Actors hired by the show arrived pretending to be an MC and a group of funk dancers. The supposed funkeiro, grumpy, ranted and claimed to have spent R$ 20 thousand to be in that clip and share space with the duo.

From that moment on, the fake MC started cursing and disparaging Hugo & Tiago’s work. The plant at Farm 13 rebelled during the prank and punched the actor.

“If that were the case, it would be easy, right? I used to get the (supposed) money for them”, said the actor, pretending that the country singers were stealing his place. Tiago then approaches and says: “if it was true I would break your face you son of a bitch”. Seconds later, he threw a punch at the man, but the other people in the scene pushed him away.

The note released this afternoon reads as follows: “In the video, we clearly see Tiago in a vulnerable situation where he is repeatedly teased and his patience put to the test. At a certain moment, completely taken by nervousness, Tiago ends up going after the actor who fulfills the role of the character with excellence”.

The team from the sertanejo also completes, saying that Tiago is a calm and respectful person, as we can see at the farm.

Check the note in full:

