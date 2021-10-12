Casa da Moeda launches medal to commemorate the 90th anniversary of Christ the Redeemer | Rio de Janeiro

were produced only 2,590 pieces commemorative: 90 in gold, 200 in silver, 300 in bronze and 2000 in cupronickel, a metallic alloy of copper and nickel.
To celebrate the initiative, the Archbishop of Rio de Janeiro, Cardinal Dom Orani João Tempesta, met with the president of the Mint of Brazil, Hugo Cavalcante Nogueira, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of São Sebastião in Rio de Janeiro, to carry out the ceremony to break the pair of stamps of the new medal.
Cardinal Archbishop of Rio, Dom Orani breaks a stamp of the Medal of the 90th anniversary of Christ — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
Christ made of discarded bills
Cristo Tran$forma is part of an initiative to recycle paper money — Photo: Divulgação/Min House
In addition to the commemorative medal, the Mint launched the Trans$forma Project. The initiative seeks to solve the problem of disposing of banknotes in the world, transforming paper money into furniture, decorative items and pieces in various uses, like the Christ Transform, one of the action items.
The models of Cristo Trans$forma will only have 800 units, of which 700 pieces will be available for the pre-sale on Friday (15) and another 100 pieces will be part of a special edition. All are licensed by the Archdiocesan Sanctuary of Christ the Redeemer.
People who acquire the silver medal will take home the “Case Tran$forma”, a package produced with banknotes that would be discarded. The initiative of the Casa da Moeda do Brasil is carried out in partnership with the Equipe Group.