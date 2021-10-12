Cast of ‘Rensga Hits!’ makes baby shower for Maurício Destri

Maurício Destri is surprised by a baby shower prepared by castmates (Photo: Reproduction)

Deborah Secco, Fabiana Karla, Lorena Comparato, Ernani Moraes, Alejandro Claveaux and other actors from the cast of “Rensga hits!”, a Globoplay series, surprised Maurício Destri with a surprise baby shower this Sunday night. The actor is expecting his first child, Valentim, with his girlfriend Sabrina Samel.

Fabiana posted on her Instagram a video of the moment when Maurício enters a room and is surprised by the party, which had improvised decoration with balloons and baby toys. The other actors in the cast also recorded in their networks fun moments of the night, which had the right to improvised table tennis.

The production’s recordings are scheduled to continue until November in Goiânia. The attraction will tell the story of two rival country singers, played by Lorena Comparato and Alice Wegmann. Deborah Secco and Fabiana Karla will interpret the singers’ businesswomen. Maurício Destri will play the Prince of Sofrência and Alejandro Claveaux, in turn, will play a successful artist, Davi Cafajeste.

See the photos from the party:

