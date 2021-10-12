Cat barks to protest affection and video goes viral on the internet

A Siamese kitten named Ember has amazed her American family with the way she found to ‘talk’ that she doesn’t like affection.

The little one who lives in Fresno, California, barks every time her tutor picks her up. The unusual behavior happened in October 2020 and was shared by ViralHog, last Friday, 8.

Parrot imitating sounds is a common thing now, cat reproducing a bark is unbelievable. And yes… in the pearls of the internet we find the amazing video of a feline barking.

The Ember kitten. (Photo: YouTube/ViralHog Playback)

In the act, the woman takes the kitten on her lap – and this type of contact is something she doesn’t like – to provoke her and in response the furry girl with the ‘angry’ look barks, literally.

“She has a love/hate relationship with my daughter, who loves to tease her, which makes Ember bark! We say she’s bilingual!”, the cat’s owner told ViralHog.

The kitten barking in protest at the owner picking her up. (Photo: YouTube/ViralHog Playback)

This kitten is really bilingual! The publication had more than 135,000 views, 9,000 reactions and hundreds of comments.

“So many feelings and emotions in one look,” observed one.

“She thinks it’s more dangerous to bark,” commented another.

“I’ve never seen this kind of dog before,” joked a third.

